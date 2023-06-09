UrduPoint.com

The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Announce Monetary Policy On June 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 07:12 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on June 12

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Monday, June 12, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Monday, June 12, 2023.

According to a statement issued here Friday, the central bank has announced to convene meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on June 12 that would review the overall financial position of the country, economic indicators as well as performance of different internal and external sectors and decide about the Monetary Policy.

The central bank would issue the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day following the MPC meeting.

The MPC in its previous meeting held on April 4, 2023, decided to increase the policy rate by 100 basis points to 21 percent arguing that raising the policy rate was an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same Price April June

Recent Stories

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

4 minutes ago
 South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Dipl ..

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks on Foreign ..

4 minutes ago
 7 centres to facilitate tourists to be establishe ..

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

5 minutes ago
 Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced ..

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer ..

5 minutes ago
 Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in busines ..

Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in business development

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquir ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquires about health of ex-CJP Fede ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.