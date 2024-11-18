Open Menu

The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day On Nov 19

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:53 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on Nov 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is all set to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, 2024, across Pakistan through a range of activities to foster an enabling environment for women-led businesses.

The Women Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is a global initiative aimed at acknowledging and supporting women who drive innovation, create jobs, and significantly contribute to economic growth.

The key WED event will be held at SBP Karachi with a keynote address by Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad and it is expected to bring together top officials from banks, non-bank institutions, and working women’s associations to recognize the significant contributions of women entrepreneurs to the economy, the central bank spokesperson informed through a statement issued here.

As part of the preparation for Women Entrepreneurship Day, SBP has been undertaking a range of activities in collaboration with its stakeholders, since July 2024, which included workshops, awareness campaigns, and mentorship programs.

The activities were aimed at informing women about available financing options and providing guidance to support their entrepreneurial journey, he said adding that, through these efforts, SBP-BSC offices have engaged with over 1,000 women entrepreneurs nationwide.

The main ceremony at SBP Karachi will also feature awards to women-led businesses across various categories, e.g., Innovative Leadership, Social Impact, Sustainability Champion, and Resilience, acknowledging their remarkable achievements in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Additionally, the winners of the Business Idea Competition will also be announced during the event whereas recognition awards will be conferred to high-performing banks that have consistently extended loans to female borrowers.

Despite their crucial role, a sizeable section of women faces impediments in accessing finance and business opportunities and through the celebration, SBP and its partners seek to inspire more women to pursue entrepreneurship and succeed in today’s competitive environment, he added.

More Stories From Business