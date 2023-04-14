The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Receive $300 Mln From ICBC Today: Dar
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 07:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will receive back third and last disbursement today in its account amounting to $ 300 million from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which will strengthen local foreign exchange reserves.
In a Tweet on Friday, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhamme Ishaq Dar said that out of Chinese Bank's ICBC approved facility of $1.3 billion (which was earlier repaid by Pakistan), State Bank of Pakistan would receive back third and last disbursement today in its account amounting to $ 300 million.
It will shore up forex reserves of Pakistan, he added.