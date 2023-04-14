The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to receive $300 mln from ICBC today: Dar

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will receive back third and last disbursement today in its account amounting to $ 300 million from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which will strengthen local foreign exchange reserves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will receive back third and last disbursement today in its account amounting to $ 300 million from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which will strengthen local foreign exchange reserves.

In a Tweet on Friday, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhamme Ishaq Dar said that out of Chinese Bank's ICBC approved facility of $1.3 billion (which was earlier repaid by Pakistan), State Bank of Pakistan would receive back third and last disbursement today in its account amounting to $ 300 million.

It will shore up forex reserves of Pakistan, he added.