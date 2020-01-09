UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Traders' Representatives Included Kashif Chaudhry, Naeem Mir And Ajmal Baloch Held Meeting With FBR Team

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:44 PM

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaudhry, Naeem Mir and Ajmal Baloch held meeting with FBR team

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaudhry, Naeem Mir and Ajmal Baloch held meeting with FBR team led by FBR Acting Chairperson Nausheen Amjad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaudhry, Naeem Mir and Ajmal Baloch held meeting with FBR team led by FBR Acting Chairperson Nausheen Amjad.It was agreed in the meeting that committees established throughout Pakistan would be completed in the coming two days.A combined meeting of traders' representatives and senior officers of FBR would be held on January 22nd at FBR House Islamabad.

In the meeting, the chairperson and other senior officers of FBR will brief the traders about the progress on the agreement with the traders and will take them into confidence.

It was decided in today's meeting that representatives of traders and the FBR officers would hold a combined meeting on 24th January at Regional Office Islamabad/Rawalpindi, 27th January at Karachi, 29th January at Multan, 30th January at Faisalabad and 31st January at Lahore Regional Office.It was also agreed in today's meeting that issues arising due to turn over tax would be analyzed afresh in a meeting with the tyre, mobile, ghee, sugar, pulses etc, cement, fertilizer, electronics, yarn, iron steel, paper, automobile and other sectors on 13th and 14th January at FBR House Islamabad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Mobile Progress January FBR Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

1 hour ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

2 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

2 minutes ago

Price of red flour is in our control while fine, s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.