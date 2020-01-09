The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaudhry, Naeem Mir and Ajmal Baloch held meeting with FBR team led by FBR Acting Chairperson Nausheen Amjad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaudhry, Naeem Mir and Ajmal Baloch held meeting with FBR team led by FBR Acting Chairperson Nausheen Amjad.It was agreed in the meeting that committees established throughout Pakistan would be completed in the coming two days.A combined meeting of traders' representatives and senior officers of FBR would be held on January 22nd at FBR House Islamabad.

In the meeting, the chairperson and other senior officers of FBR will brief the traders about the progress on the agreement with the traders and will take them into confidence.

It was decided in today's meeting that representatives of traders and the FBR officers would hold a combined meeting on 24th January at Regional Office Islamabad/Rawalpindi, 27th January at Karachi, 29th January at Multan, 30th January at Faisalabad and 31st January at Lahore Regional Office.It was also agreed in today's meeting that issues arising due to turn over tax would be analyzed afresh in a meeting with the tyre, mobile, ghee, sugar, pulses etc, cement, fertilizer, electronics, yarn, iron steel, paper, automobile and other sectors on 13th and 14th January at FBR House Islamabad.