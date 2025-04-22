The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan

The use of mobile phones for banking purposes is gaining popularity in Pakistan as mobile banking apps have collectively processed a total of 1,450 million payments of Rs 24 trillion during the 2nd quarter of fiscal year 2024-25

The overall quarterly growth of Mobile banking apps including apps provided by banks, branchless banking players (BB-wallets) and EMIs (E-wallets) was registered as 13% by volume and 28% by value, Payment Systems Quarterly Review for the period of October to December 2024 showed.

The number of citizens using branchless banking mobile apps surged to 64.3 million, users of banks’ mobile apps increased to 21 million while users of mobile app based wallets of EMIs rose to 4.7 million during the period.

The highest increase of 13% was registered in users of E-Wallets while users of banking and branchless mobile apps have increased by 7 percent each during the quarter.

Pakistan, as a growing economy, has taken various important steps in digitalizing its financial infrastructure and the quantum of digital transactions in retail payments has grown significantly. During the 2nd quarter of FY25 digital channels processed 1,880 million transactions which are 88% of all retail payments, whereas Over-the-Counter (OTC) channels processed 263 million transactions accounting for the remaining 12% share in retail payments.

App-based banking is playing a key role in increasing digital payments and transactions through these apps have a share in digital payments of 77% by volume and 53% by value, the PS review depicted.