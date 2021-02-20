'The Wall of Glory' unveiled at Lahore Chamber

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday paid tribute to its former office-bearers in a unique way by establishing "Wall of Glory" having their names on it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday paid tribute to its former office-bearers in a unique way by establishing "Wall of Glory" having their Names on it.

Former LCCI Presidents Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Muzaffar Ali, Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari, Ijaz A. Mumtaz, Tahir Javed Malik, Almas Hyder, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, along with LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry jointly inaugurated the Wall of Glory. The LCCI Executive Committee members were also present.

The Wall of Glory was featuring leaders of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry since 1923 till date who had delivered marvelous services to the cause of trade, industry & economy and turned the LCCI into a premier organization.

"It is a matter of pride for us to pay tribute to our predecessors who have set great examples for the coming generations", the LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah said in his address.

He said that The Wall of Glory would keep us reminding that how those great business leaders represented the trade and industry. He said that most of them served the nation, trade, industry and economy on the most prestigious positions.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the idea behind this initiative was to honors the trade heroes. "Today, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become premier Chamber of the country and its voice knocks the policy doors just because of the LCCI leadership since 1923 and onwards," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after assuming the charge, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, in consultation with Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, decided to honor LCCI Presidents for their meritorious services for the promotion of trade and industry. After detailed deliberation, it was decided to decorate the front part of LCCI building with the names of illustrious personalities who spared no efforts to bring progress and prosperity to our beloved homeland.