The World's Biggest Diamond Finds
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 11:45 PM
After the reported discovery of the world's second biggest diamond in Botswana, a massive 2,492-carat stone by Canadian mining company Lucara, here are other famous diamond discoveries
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) After the reported discovery of the world's second biggest diamond in Botswana, a massive 2,492-carat stone by Canadian mining company Lucara, here are other famous diamond discoveries:
- Biggest ever: the Cullinan -
The largest gem-quality diamond ever found, by far, is believed to be the Cullinan, discovered in 1905 in South Africa and weighing 3,106 carats.
Among the stones cut from it was the Star of Africa, which is part of the British crown jewels on display in the Tower of London.
- Dethroned: Sewelo -
The 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond was until Thursday the second biggest diamond in history.
It was mined in Botswana also by Lucara in 2019.
Luxury group LVMH, owned by Bernard Arnault, previously listed as the world's richest man, bought the tennis-ball sized diamond in January 2020.
- Lesedi La Rona -
The 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona -- a diamond also the size of a tennis ball -- was discovered at Karowe, northeastern Botswana, also by Lucara in November 2015.
It was bought by British jeweller Laurence Graff for $53 million in September 2017.
- Many discoveries in Botswana -
Other exceptional diamonds have been found over the past four years in Botswana by Lucara (1,174 carats in June 2021, 1,080 carats in August 2023 and 998 carats in November 2020) and by Debswana, which is jointly owned by the South African government and diamond company De Beers (1,098 carats in June 2021).
- The Excelsior -
The Excelsior diamond, found in 1893 in South Africa, weighed 995 carats uncut. The biggest stone cut from it is 69 carats, which was bought in 1996 by the jeweller Robert Mouawad.
- The Star of Sierra Leone -
The diamond was found in Sierra Leone in 1972 and weighed just under 969 carats and yielded 17 stones, the biggest of which is 53.96 carats.
- Lesotho -
British miner Gem Diamonds said in January 2018 it had discovered the 910-carat stone at the Letseng mine in the landlocked southern African country of Lesotho.
The stone weighing 890 carats was found in the 1980s in what was then Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, by a young girl playing outside her house near the tailings from a mine. The biggest stone cut from it is 407 carats.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide12 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming12 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir13 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position13 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points14 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry14 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month13 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track13 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%15 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00015 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter15 hours ago