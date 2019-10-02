UrduPoint.com
There Is Big Scope Of Enhancing Pak Turk Trade Ties

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:21 PM

There is big scope of enhancing Pak Turk trade ties

Trade and economic relations between Turkey and Pakistan should be stronger and private sectors of the two countries can play a vital role in this regard

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Trade and economic relations between Turkey and Pakistan should be stronger and private sectors of the two countries can play a vital role in this regard.These views were expressed by the Governor of Konya, Cuneyt Orhan while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.Governor Konya said that mutual trade volume can touch new heights with little efforts.

He said that Turkish businessmen are keen to step into joint ventures with their Pakistan counterparts in various fields. He said that both countries should enhance cooperation in trade, industry and tourism.He said that Turkish people have deep love and respect for Allama Muhammad Iqbal and his teachings are a part of the lasting bonds between Turkey and Pakistan.Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that a Governors of Muslim Countries Conference would be convened very soon and Governors of all Muslim countries will be invited."We cannot grow untill and unless working hand in hand with the business community", Governor said and added that business community is backbone of the economy.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Lahore and Konya are two historical cities and have a number of commonalities.

Konya has the reputation of being one of the more religiously fundamentalist metropolitan centers in Turkey.He said that Konya has a number of industrial parks and the city's economy has evolved into a center for the manufacturing of components for the automotive industry, agricultural tools, plastic, paint & chemical industry, paper & packing industry, processed foods, textiles and leather industry etc.

There are several Special Economic Zones being built in Pakistan under CPEC and we would like to have industrial cooperation with Turkish businessmen in these areas.LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that mutual trade volume is $ 661 million Dollars which has a potential to over $ 1 billion.

He said that joint ventures in pharmaceutical, furniture, surgical instruments and various other sectors can yield good results.Ali Hussam Asghar invited Turkish companies to invest in hardware and energy sectors of Pakistan which have a great potential for foreign direct investment.

He said that Turkish expertise in textile machinery sector and transfer of technology can help strengthen Pakistani textile sector.

