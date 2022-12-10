There Is No Geopolitical 'Game' in Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Gas Union - Lavrov

There is no geopolitical "game" behind the idea of creating a triple gas union between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) There is no geopolitical "game" behind the idea of creating a triple gas union between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"The initiative to create a 'triple' gas project between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is under discussion now. Analysts, especially in the West, promptly started saying that this is some kind of political or geopolitical 'game.' There is no 'game' here," Lavrov told Kazakh broadcaster Khabar 24.

The three neighboring countries share one gas transportation system and are interested in uninterrupted gas supply, considering seasonal consumption peaks, the foreign minister said.

"I recently read a report on a sudden power shortage in Uzbekistan. This is a clear example that proves it necessary to use our advantages to solve practical issues in the interests of our citizens, without any politicization or ideology," Lavrov added.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate actions during the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.