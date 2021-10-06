Thermal Coal Price in Europe Hits Historic High Above $300 per Tonne - Argus

The thermal coal price in Europe hit a historic high above $300 per tonne on Tuesday, the Argus price-reporting agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The thermal coal price in Europe hit a historic high above $300 per tonne on Tuesday, the Argus price-reporting agency said.

The previous record of July 2008 was broken less than a week ago.