Thermal Coal Price In Europe Hits Historic High Above $300 Per Tonne - Argus
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The thermal coal price in Europe hit a historic high above $300 per tonne on Tuesday, the Argus price-reporting agency said.
The previous record of July 2008 was broken less than a week ago.