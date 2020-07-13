UrduPoint.com
Think-tank Discusses Refineries' Up-gradation, Oil Depots' Automation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Think-tank discusses refineries' up-gradation, oil depots' automation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :An energy sector think-tank held its second meeting here on Monday and discussed matters related to up-gradation of refineries, fuel pricing, oil depots' automation and expansion of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar chaired the meeting, which was attended among others by renowned experts and professionals from the energy sector, a news release said.

"The forum discussed the petroleum sector with prime focus on the up-gradation of refineries, improvement of downstream pricing of oil sector, introduction of automation system for oil depots and expansion of LPG sector." The meeting identified key areas of policy and regulatory interventions for improvement in pricing mechanism deregulation of oil market, licensing of retails/petrol pumps and meeting other challenges besides deliberating on the role of refineries in downstream oil sector.

After extensive deliberations, the SAPM assigned the task to the forum members to prepare working papers on use of technology and automation system for collection of real-time data in oil sector and up-gradation of oil refineries.

Nadeem Babar also asked for working out a "possible structure of deregulated oil market in line with principles to ensure sufficient supplies with low volatility in price."The think-tank decided to discuss possible ways and means for expansion of LPG sector in its next meeting.

Related Topics

LPG Prime Minister Technology Oil Price Gas Market From Industry

