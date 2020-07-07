UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Think Tank Urges UK Gov't To Create $250Bln Stimulus Package To Ensure Economic Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Think Tank Urges UK Gov't to Create $250Bln Stimulus Package to Ensure Economic Recovery

The United Kingdom's economy will require a further stimulus package of 200 billion pounds ($249.3 billion) to ensure the country's recovery from the financial disruption caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Resolution Foundation think tank said in a new report on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United Kingdom's economy will require a further stimulus package of 200 billion Pounds ($249.3 billion) to ensure the country's recovery from the financial disruption caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Resolution Foundation think tank said in a new report on Tuesday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to present a so-called mini budget on Wednesday that will set out the government's plans to create jobs and stimulate economic growth after months of lockdown.

"A 200bn fiscal stimulus should therefore focus on protecting jobs and supporting spending in hard-hit sectors of the economy, and reflect the fact that low-income households have found it far hardest to cope," James Smith, research director at Resolution Foundation, said in a press release.

According to domestic media reports, Sunak is considering a voucher scheme proposed by the think tank that will see citizens given hundreds of pounds to spend in the UK's hard-hit retail and hospitality sectors.

A new trainee scheme helping young adults get into work is also expected.

"The measures the Chancellor announces in his mini-Budget tomorrow need to be big enough to reflect the size of the crisis we face, targeted at the sectors that need the most support, and flexible enough to cope with the uncertainties that lie ahead," Smith said in the press release.

The Resolution Foundation has called on the chancellor to back the voucher scheme, which will cost an estimated $37 billion, and also provide $21.2 billion annually to retain and protect jobs in the economy's most affected industries.

As part of efforts to reopen the economy, the UK government allowed pubs, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, hotels, and cinemas in England to reopen this past Saturday.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 285,768 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. On Monday, public health officials confirmed 352 new positive tests over the preceding 24 hours.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Budget Young United Kingdom Tank Media From Government Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

31 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

1 hour ago

DMCs implements rain emergency plan to facilitate ..

5 minutes ago

Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen ..

5 minutes ago

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalab ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.