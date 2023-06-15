Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) About one-third of the companies that are members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) now belong to Russian owners, Robert Agee, the organization's president and CEO, said on Thursday.

The AmCham is a major foreign business organization operating in Russia which advocates the investment interests of its members, mostly US corporations as well as European and Russian businesses. As a number of Western companies decided to exit the Russian market due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the composition of the AmCham changed significantly.

"We recently surveyed our companies and the stats are interesting: 35% of our companies already belong to Russian founders and only 45% belong to American founders. That's a big change. Thirty-five percent, by the way, said that they expanded their activities," Agee said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

