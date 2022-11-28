UrduPoint.com

Third Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference Beginning On Nov 29 In Johannesburg

Published November 28, 2022

Third Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference beginning on Nov 29 in Johannesburg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The third Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition, organized by Ministry of Commerce, will begin in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 29.

The conference, scheduled to on November 29 would be followed by Single Country Exhibition from November 30 to December 1st, said a press statement issued by the commerce ministry.

Officials and business persons from sixteen (16) member states of South African Development Community (SADC) well as representatives of The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) SACU and SADC secretariat have been invited to attend the conference & Exhibition.

Around 130 Pakistani companies will be exhibiting their products from different sectors, the statement added.

The objectives of organizing the event include showcasing Pakistan's export sectors to SADC member states, to provide opportunity for business to business (B2B), government to government (G2G) and government to business (G2B) meetings.

It would help start meaningful engagement with South Africa, SACU and SADC, to create awareness among Pakistan Businessmen about opportunities available in SADC member states.

The initiative would help developing linkages with regulatory authorities besides establishing banking channels and find out opportunities of Joint Ventures and to enhance trade in goods and services.

A delegation comprising of around 225 exhibitors and business persons from Pakistan representing twenty major sectors are visiting Johannesburg to participate in the moot.

The delegations represent different sectors including rice, textile & apparel, seafood & meat, fruits & vegetables, spices, processed food, salt, cement, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, paints & chemicals, articles of plastic, articles of leather, footwear, articles of iron & steel and cables, cutlery & kitchenware , home appliances, electro-mechanical machineries (pumps, generators, transformers, motors etc.), tractors, two & three wheelers and auto parts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Commerce Ministry had launched Look Africa Policy in 2017-18 to enhance economic focus on African countries and strengthen trade ties.

Under the policy, first Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference was held in Nairobi, Kenya on January 30th-31st 2020. The event was inaugurated by the President of Kenya and it was attended by Trade Minister of Kenya, other Kenyan and East African Community officials and delegates from 26 African countries, including South Africa.

Second Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference was held in Lagos, Nigeria on 23rd Nov, 2021. On the 24th -25th November, Single Country Exhibition was organized which was widely attended by Nigerian and ECOWAS Businessmen. 101 companies from Pakistan exhibited their products. The event was inaugurated by the Governor of Lagos State and the Trade Minister of Nigeria.

