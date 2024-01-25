Third party inclusion to boost CPEC benefits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Third-party inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) would not only enhance the outcomes of the project in the next decade of development but would also boost socio-economic development in Pakistan and the region, said a political analyst while talking to APP.

“The CPEC is an open corridor, and both Pakistan and China will welcome the inclusion of any third party in this multi-billion-dollar deal,” said a Pakistani political analyst and research fellow of the China International Press Communication Center, Muhammad Zamir Assadi.

The investment, he said, could either be in the form of foreign governments or foreign enterprises.

"The project has transformed the socioeconomic landscape of Pakistan, and much more will be generated in the next phase," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that CPEC was launched in 2013 as a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), linking Gwadar Port with Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with a special focus on energy, transportation, and industrial cooperation.

Assadi noted, "CPEC has expanded industrial cooperation, promoted Pakistan's industries from assembling imported parts and components to localized production of parts, and encouraged various forms of Chinese enterprises to enter the Pakistan market to improve the development of energy-efficient industries in the country."