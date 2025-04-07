Open Menu

Third Secretary At Embassy Of Uzbekistan Visits SIAL

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:35 PM

Third Secretary at Embassy of Uzbekistan visits SIAL

Third Secretary at the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Kambarov visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Third Secretary at the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Kambarov visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

Oybek Kambarov held a cordial and insightful meeting with the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Sialkot International Airport Ltd.

The discussions focused on enhancing mutual cooperation, exploring potential trade and travel synergies between Uzbekistan and Sialkot, and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties through air connectivity.

The visit marks another step forward in fostering regional collaboration and deepening people-to-people connections.

Chairman SIAL stated, "Pakistan and Uzbekistan hold strong ties and we will support Uzbek Airline to start flights from Sialkot International Airport."

Later CEO SIAL gave a brief presentation on SIAL and discussed all operational and non operational aspects of the airport. Prior departing, Vice Chairman SIAL presented honorary shield to Oybek Kambarov.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

8 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

23 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

38 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

38 minutes ago
 MGI announces $500 million investment in real stat ..

MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector

11 minutes ago
 World must act with urgency to save suffering Pale ..

World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..

11 minutes ago
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

11 minutes ago
 SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis

SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis

11 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings ..

Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13

11 minutes ago
 False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in C ..

False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot

14 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business