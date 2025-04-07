Third Secretary at Embassy of Uzbekistan visits SIAL

Third Secretary at the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Kambarov visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Third Secretary at the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Kambarov visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

Oybek Kambarov held a cordial and insightful meeting with the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Sialkot International Airport Ltd.

The discussions focused on enhancing mutual cooperation, exploring potential trade and travel synergies between Uzbekistan and Sialkot, and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties through air connectivity.

The visit marks another step forward in fostering regional collaboration and deepening people-to-people connections.

Chairman SIAL stated, "Pakistan and Uzbekistan hold strong ties and we will support Uzbek Airline to start flights from Sialkot International Airport."

Later CEO SIAL gave a brief presentation on SIAL and discussed all operational and non operational aspects of the airport. Prior departing, Vice Chairman SIAL presented honorary shield to Oybek Kambarov.