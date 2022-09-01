Thirteen EU Member States Completely Or Partially Cut Off From Russian Gas - Brussels
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Thirteen EU member states are currently completely or partially cut off from Russian gas supplies, a senior EU official said on Thursday.
The risk of supply disruption is very strong and even getting stronger, the official added during a meeting of a subcommittee of the EU parliament on energy.