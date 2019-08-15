UrduPoint.com
Thirteen People Injured By Propane Truck Explosion In Northwestern Cambodia - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Thirteen People Injured by Propane Truck Explosion in Northwestern Cambodia - Police

Thirteen people were wounded after a gas tanker truck exploded in Cambodia's northwestern Siem Reap province, a local deputy police chief said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Thirteen people were wounded after a gas tanker truck exploded in Cambodia's northwestern Siem Reap province, a local deputy police chief said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a liquefied petroleum gas station in the village of Wat Bo on Wednesday when the truck, carrying 2,000 liters (528 US liquid gallons) of propane gas, was transferring its load to the station's storage tank.

"A total of 13 people, including an intervention police officer and two female westerners, were wounded in the blast," Brig. Gen. Phing Sambath told the Xinhua news agency.

He said the cause of the blast was yet to be determined.

