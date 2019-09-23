UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thomas Cook Airline Condor Keeps Flying But Seeks Govt Loan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:01 PM

Thomas Cook airline Condor keeps flying but seeks govt loan

Condor, the German airline subsidiary of British travel giant Thomas Cook, said Monday it was requesting financial aid from Berlin to help keep it in the air even after its parent company declared bankruptcy

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Condor, the German airline subsidiary of British travel giant Thomas Cook, said Monday it was requesting financial aid from Berlin to help keep it in the air even after its parent company declared bankruptcy.

Underlining that it had been "profitable for many years," the airline added that "to prevent liquidity bottlenecks at Condor, it has applied for a state-guaranteed bridging loan" which is being examined in Berlin.

"We're continuing to concentrate on what we do best: flying our guests safely and punctually to their holidays," said managing director Ralf Teckentrup.

Thomas Cook's German arm told news agency DPA that around 140,000 German tourists are currently on holiday with the travel group and its subsidiaries.

Around 21,000 had been scheduled for departure on Monday and Tuesday, the company added.

Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy Monday after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal worth �200 million ($250 million, 227 million Euros) from private investors to avert collapse.

Some 600,000 tourists are reportedly stranded worldwide, with the British government hiring planes to fly home some of its roughly 150,000 affected citizens.

The fall of the 178-year-old operator will put around 22,000 people worldwide out of a job.

It has long struggled against fierce online competition, while blaming Brexit uncertainty for a recent drop in bookings.

Condor, founded in 1955, has been part of the group that would later become Thomas Cook since 1997.

The airline carries around eight million passengers per year to more than 100 destinations around the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World Holidays German Company Job Berlin Brexit From Government Best Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Russia's Hermitage Says All Palmyra Museum Restora ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy, Syrian Foreign Minister Meet to ..

3 minutes ago

Oil rallies on MidEast tensions, stocks weighed by ..

2 minutes ago

NIA to charge sheet Yasin Malik, 4 other hurriyat ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.