Thomas Cook airline Condor says to keep flying, seeks govt loan

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Condor, the German airline subsidiary of British travel giant Thomas Cook, said Monday it would continue flying even after its parent company declared bankruptcy.

Underlining that it had been "profitable for many years," the airline added that "to prevent liquidity bottlenecks at Condor, it has applied for a state-guaranteed bridging loan" which is being examined in Berlin.