Thomas Cook Airline Condor Says To Keep Flying, Seeks Govt Loan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:12 PM

Thomas Cook airline Condor says to keep flying, seeks govt loan

Condor, the German airline subsidiary of British travel giant Thomas Cook, said Monday it would continue flying even after its parent company declared bankruptcy

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Condor, the German airline subsidiary of British travel giant Thomas Cook, said Monday it would continue flying even after its parent company declared bankruptcy.

Underlining that it had been "profitable for many years," the airline added that "to prevent liquidity bottlenecks at Condor, it has applied for a state-guaranteed bridging loan" which is being examined in Berlin.

