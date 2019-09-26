UrduPoint.com
Thomas Cook France No Longer Able To Ensure Tourists' Stays Abroad - Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

Thomas Cook France No Longer Able to Ensure Tourists' Stays Abroad - Association

The French branch of bankrupt UK travel giant Thomas Cook can no longer ensure its clients' stays abroad, the Professional Association of Tourism Solidarity (APST) said in a press release on Thursday, adding that it was introducing a guarantee mechanism for such clients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The French branch of bankrupt UK travel giant Thomas Cook can no longer ensure its clients' stays abroad, the Professional Association of Tourism Solidarity (APST) said in a press release on Thursday, adding that it was introducing a guarantee mechanism for such clients.

Earlier in the week, media reported that about 10,000 French tourists who had booked tours through the company were currently on vacation.

"Thomas Cook France indicated that it is no longer able to provide the services sold to its customers. It is about staying as a tourist abroad," the association said.

The APST added it would cooperate with government agencies and activate a guarantee mechanism for tourists that had purchased a tour � a combination of at least two services: transport and accommodation � from the French branch of Thomas Cook or through its offices.

It will cost an estimated 5 million Euros ($5.47 million) to activate the mechanism.

However, the guarantees do not apply to trips without a booking for accommodation, it added.

On Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes a tour operator and airline, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and potential new donors on terms of the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, were immediately canceled.

