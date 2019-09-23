UrduPoint.com
Thomas Cook Says 140,000 German Tourists Stranded Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:20 PM

Thomas Cook says 140,000 German tourists stranded abroad

Some 140,000 German tourists are currently abroad on holidays booked with bankrupt British travel group Thomas Cook, the company told AFP Monday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Some 140,000 German tourists are currently abroad on holidays booked with bankrupt British travel group Thomas Cook, the company told AFP Monday.

The firm said that 21,000 people had been booked to depart on flights bought through Thomas Cook on Monday or Tuesday, adding that it "cannot guarantee" travel on either day.

