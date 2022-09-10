UrduPoint.com

Those Evading Price Cap On Russian Oil To Face Consequences - US Treasury Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Those that evade the price cap on Russian oil exports will face consequences under the domestic law of the jurisdictions implementing the cap, US Deputy  Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday.

"Those that evade the price cap by falsifying documentation or otherwise hiding the true origin or price of the oil would face consequences under the domestic law of the jurisdictions implementing price caps," Adeyemo said during a virtual discussion organized by the Brookings Institution.

