Thousands Fruit Trucks Stranded, Growers Fear Huge Losses In IOK

Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:32 PM

Thousands fruit trucks stranded, growers fear huge losses in IOK

The fruit growers fear huge losses as thousand fruit-laden trucks are stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway since December 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The fruit growers fear huge losses as thousand fruit-laden trucks are stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway since December 8.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the growers staged protest demonstrations at Fruit Mandi, Parmpora, asking the authorities to allow fruit laden trucks to move to Jammu on priority basis.

Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said that 17,000 Apple and other fruit-laden trucks were stranded on the highway since December 8, which had spoilt the perishable fruit loaded in trucks.

He said that the truckers had informed them that they would return as most of the fruit loaded in the trucks had spoiled. He said that each truck carried fruit worth Rs 8 lakh which was almost spoilt due to the authorities' apathy.

He said that the continued stoppage of fruit trucks at various spots on Srinagar-Jammu highway for weeks together had neutralized horticulture industry and affected lakhs of people associated with the trade.

"It has directly affected the vital economical source of lakhs of people from the Valley.

The fruits in these trucks will only spoil if they continue to remain stranded on the highway," Basheer deplored.

"If the authorities did not want to allow fruit trucks to move on Srinagar-Jammu highway, they should have already made announcement about it and we would have stored them in controlled atmosphere stores. However, growers had already prepared the crop for shipment," said Basheer. He said even if any fruit was spared in the trucks, the extra carriage due to the halt of various days would only bring losses to the sector.

The grower's union said around 700 to 1000 fruit laden trucks leave from Kashmir every day, which have all got stuck on the highway. "The trucks should reach mandis on time and in intervals for price regulation. Now when the trucks are allowed to move, hundreds of these trucks will reach outside mandis in one go and fruit will be in abundance which will not be accepted by the dealers there. We will have to accept throw-away prices to offload the stranded crop," he said.

