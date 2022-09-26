Thousands in North Germany Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Some 3,000 Germans rallied in the country's north on Sunday to demand that the Federal government turn the taps on the Nord Steam 2 natural gas link to Russia, media said.

The pipeline makes landfall in the German coastal resort of Lubmin in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Germany had stalled the launch for months before mothballing the project in February over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Lubmin to protest the government's decision to halt the Russian-German gas pipeline amid soaring energy costs, the dpa news agency reported. The protest continued until late afternoon and was largely peaceful.