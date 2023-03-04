Thousands of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain Still Without Financial Assistance - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Spain have not yet received any financial assistance from the Spanish authorities despite their promise to donate the money in June 2022, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The funds management was delegated to the Spanish autonomous communities, and 70% of money had been transferred to the regions in October 2022, but due to bureaucratic issues, Ukrainian families did not receive the assistance, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper said that eight autonomous communities ” Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, Madrid and Murcia ” confirmed that they had not transferred the financial assistance to the refugees and provided different reasons for the delay.

The funds, intended for refugees who do not depend on the state reception system and live with their relatives or acquaintances without any other economic support, were supposed to support 40,000 people out of almost 170,000 Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Spain since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, according to the report.