UrduPoint.com

Thousands Rally In Eastern Germany Over Cost-of-Living Crisis - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Thousands Rally in Eastern Germany Over Cost-of-Living Crisis - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Close to 7,000 demonstrators took to the streets in more than 15 cities in Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state on October 10, demanding that the government ensure affordable cost of living and end arms supplies to Ukraine, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday.

In the cities of Schwerin and Neubrandenburg, several demonstrations also called for peace talks on Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Moscow, according to dpa.

Demonstrators in Magdeburg were holding posters with demands to "end lies" about gas supplies and prevent prices from soaring for the sake of peace, freedom and prosperity, the report said.

According to preliminary police data obtained by dpa, about 2,400 demonstrators participated in the rally in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern capital of Schwerin.

In addition, rallies took place in the German states of Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia and Saxony. Аbout 1,000 protesters reportedly rallied in the state of Saxony-Anhalt with the same demand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow German Germany Schwerin Magdeburg Same October Gas From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

4 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

4 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.