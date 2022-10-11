Thousands Rally in Eastern Germany Over Cost-of-Living Crisis - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Close to 7,000 demonstrators took to the streets in more than 15 cities in Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state on October 10, demanding that the government ensure affordable cost of living and end arms supplies to Ukraine, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday.

In the cities of Schwerin and Neubrandenburg, several demonstrations also called for peace talks on Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Moscow, according to dpa.

Demonstrators in Magdeburg were holding posters with demands to "end lies" about gas supplies and prevent prices from soaring for the sake of peace, freedom and prosperity, the report said.

According to preliminary police data obtained by dpa, about 2,400 demonstrators participated in the rally in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern capital of Schwerin.

In addition, rallies took place in the German states of Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia and Saxony. Аbout 1,000 protesters reportedly rallied in the state of Saxony-Anhalt with the same demand.