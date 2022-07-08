Threat of Turkish Operation in Syria Wards Off Investment in Oil Fields - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Syrian Kurds at the moment have no ongoing talks with international companies on the oil fields in the region, as the looming threat of Ankara's invasion wards off investment, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"There is no discussion because of the lack of stability in the area," Saker said. "The threat of invasion especially wards off investment."

Last fall, Saker told Sputnik that the Syrian Kurds would be willing to cooperate with the American energy companies on their oil fields if the US Government granted a waiver.

Ex-US President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Act, which set out Washington's plan to impose sanctions on Syrian government officials as well as foreign companies that work with Damascus to help reconstruction efforts, back in December 2019.

In August of 2020, Trump signed a deal for a US company, Delta Crescent Energy, to develop oil fields in Syrian territories in the country's northeast, which are under control of the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Former US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey then said that the United States was not involved in private oil deals made by Kurds in northeast Syria.

Damascus has said the United States is in Syria illegally and is engaged in theft of Syrian oil under the excuse of fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).