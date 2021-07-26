Three business points sealed over SoPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed three business points and imposed fine on various others during a crackdown against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoPs) in the last 24 hours.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of the district government launched a crackdown against violators of SoPs and sealed three business points.

The officers also imposed fine of Rs 43,000 on various other violators during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, the district regional transport authority (RTA) launched an operation and checked various vehicles.

The RTA teams impounded seven passenger buses and also issued challans to eight others over violations.