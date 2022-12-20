UrduPoint.com

Three Companies Of Rashakai SEZ Get Status Of Zone Enterprises

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 06:51 PM

In another landmark achievement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), the 5th Rashakai SEZ committee awarded the status of zone enterprise to three companies who are now recipients of industrial plots in Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

According to an official of the company here on Tuesday, a collective investment of PKR 1.2 billion and employment generation of 500+ is expected from these companies.

These three enterprises include G&S MEDCURE PVT LTD, which will cater to the diverse market of Pakistan in the health sector, providing health care products, GLOBE PARK METALS (PVT) LTD, with a background as a trader in long steel, smart-phones, Ferrous and Non-ferrous scrap in the UK, UAE, and Pakistan, and HARIS MAHMOOD (PVT) LTD with an aim to export food items, raw cotton, and other miscellaneous supplies.

As of now, the SEZ committee has approved 18 enterprises, leasing out 68 acres of land with an investment figure of PKR 79.2 billion.

The swift approval mechanism and quick implementation by the Federal and provincial Government make Rashakai SEZ, the premier CPEC industrial project in Pakistan, a fast-emerging zone in industrial development.

The zone will invigorate industrial activities and uplift the region's economy, kindling hope of revival. The teamwork by the federal and provincial Government departments, particularly the efforts of the KP-EZDMC and KP-BOIT are helping in removing hurdles in industrialization.

