Three Crew Members Of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found Alive 3 Days After Explosion - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Three crew members out of 10 were found alive after the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Trinity Spirit exploded last Wednesday off the coast of Nigeria's southern state of Delta, the Nigerian newspaper Cable reported on Sunday, citing the vessel's owning company SEPCOL.

On February 3, a blast occurred on SEPCOL's oil production vessel Trinity Spirit after which it began to partially sink.

"We can confirm that three (3) crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need," SEPCOL said, as quoted by the Cable, adding that "in the early hours of Sunday 6th February 2022, one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO.

"

The dead body, found in waters near the sunken vessel, remains unidentified.

The vessel held nearly 60,000 barrels of crude oil at the time of the explosion, according to the Cable, sparking fears of a major oil spill.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be investigated. The search for the remaining crew members is underway.

