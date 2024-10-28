Open Menu

Three-day Exhibition "Yokai Parade" Kicked Off At SBP Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Three-day exhibition "Yokai Parade" kicked off at SBP Museum

A 3-day Japan traveling exhibition "Yokai Parade" supernatural monsters from Japan kicked off at State Bank of Pakistan's Museum, Art Gallery and Archives here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A 3-day Japan traveling exhibition "Yokai Parade" supernatural monsters from Japan kicked off at State Bank of Pakistan's Museum, Art Gallery and Archives here on Monday.

The event was organized by Japan Foundation, in collaboration with Japanese Consulate.

The Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Saleemullah along with Consul General of Japan in Karachi Hattori Massaru inaugurated the three day event.

The exhibition will continue from Monday to Wednesday, where large number of people will explore Japan's Yokai and its mysterious culture. From traditional pictures scrolls and nishiki-e to everyday toys and films about fascinating world of Yokai and encounter the supernatural imagination of ancient Japan.

The unique, diverse characters and designs would captivate people with their spookiness and mysteriousness.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by large number of guests and guest speaker Maliha Rao briefed the audiences regarding "Yokai Parade".

The participants including chief guest, Japanese Consul General and other guests viewed the exhibition by visiting the gallery and Maliha Rao briefed the visitors regarding the exhibition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi World Film And Movies Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Japan Event From

Recent Stories

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

29 seconds ago
 Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

2 minutes ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

2 minutes ago
 Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’shi ..

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

2 minutes ago
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspe ..

Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities

2 minutes ago
 Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

13 minutes ago
 Regional federal ombudsman office starts registeri ..

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..

6 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

6 minutes ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

6 minutes ago
 Commodities rate re-fixed

Commodities rate re-fixed

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Business