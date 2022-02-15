Three-day Horse & Cattle Show to start from March 10: Hashim

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat said on Tuesday that this year, the government would organize traditional horse and cattle show across the province which would continue for three days starting from March 10 to 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat said on Tuesday that this year, the government would organize traditional horse and cattle show across the province which would continue for three days starting from March 10 to 12.

Special representation will be given to cottage industries and small businesses in the show while element of harmonization of modern technology with tradition will be highlighted in it.

This was decided in the 76th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development here at Chief Minister's Secretariat presided over by Punjab Finance Minister. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman Planning and Development board, Secretary Finance and secretaries of relevant departments were present while Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal attended the meeting through video link.

The minister informed the meeting that the objective of celebrating the Horse and Cattle Show with traditional fervor was to revive cultural and recreational activities after Covid-19. At this point, it is important for the government to understand that where the whole world is moving forward with Covid-19, so Pakistan must also acknowledge and move forward.

He observed that restrictions on social networking and recreational activities adversely affected adolescents and children due to covid restrictions. It is need of hour to end this circle, he added.

He said the participation of school and college students in the Show will be ensured.

More than 12 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting, most of which were approved, including inclusion in the annual development program of roads and water supply schemes in small districts. The tourism department requesting of making the Feasibility Study Scheme for installation of chairlift and cable car at Fort Monroe part of the annual development program was approved. It was also approved that the Local Government and Housing and Urban Development department will organize the horse and cattle show.

Further, upgrading of Punjab Divisional Headquarters and Lahore will be ensured through a special package. Under the package roads, footpaths, parks traffic signals, street lights will repair.

The meeting also principally approved the high speed elevated corridor from Main Boulevard Gulberg to Motorway M2 to keep the traffic flow uninterrupted and pollution problem.

The minister directed the Finance Department, Planning and Development and Lahore Development Authority to come up with a financial plan with time frame for construction of elevated expressway so the work on the project can begin as soon as possible.

The local government should prepare a detailed briefing on the responsibilities of the various departmentsand the estimated expenditure for the Horse and Cattle Show at the cattle fair.