LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Turkish Consul General Ahmar Azubay and Director General (DG) Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Rana Shehzad Ahmed jointly inaugurated the 38th World Exhibition organized by Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Importers from America, Turkey and European Union had arrived in Pakistan to participate in the exhibition.

Association Chairman Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Senior Vice Chairman Naeem Sajid, Vice Chairman Ijazur Rehman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Executive Member Riaz Ahmed, Usman Ashraf, Saeed Khan, Akbar Malik with others manufacturers and exporters associated with the woven carpet industry were also present. The foreign and local buyers showed keen interest in the extremely high quality and beautifully designed carpet products displayed in various stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Consul General Ahmar Azubay congratulated the organizers for holding the exhibition and said that such international exhibitions would definitely boost Pakistan's handmade carpets industry. "Pakistan's hand-made carpets have unique recognition all over the world due to their quality and beautiful designs," he added.

He said that such exhibitions prove to be an effective means of advertising and marketing the products of a country.

TDAP Director General Rana Shahzad Ahmed said that world exhibition of handmade carpets was very welcoming which would prove beneficial for this industry.

He said the TDAP took various measures in collaboration with exporters to promote Pakistani products and exports, for this manufacturers and exporters were being provided ample opportunities to participate in international exhibitions abroad.

Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir said, the industry of hand-woven carpets was currently facing very unfavorable conditions and efforts were made to promote this industry through international exhibitions in Pakistan.

He said that the government should not only provide concessions and facilities in various areas to increase the export of carpets, but also provide patronage, which would create employment opportunities and enable Pakistan to earn valuable foreign exchange through exports.

Later, Turkish Consul General Ahmar Azubay and TDAP Director General Rana Shahzad Ahmed also took a round of various stalls and appreciated high quality and designs of handmade carpets.