Three-day 'My Karachi exhibition' begins on May 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 17th edition of three-day " My Karachi-Oasis of Harmony" will commence from Friday, at Karachi Expo Centre (KEC).

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

This international trade event is being organised after the gap of two years because of COVID-19 pandemic.

KCCI leadership took this task in collaboration with the Federal and Sindh governments and has successfully held 16 'My Karachi' exhibitions for a long time that has helped greatly in projecting soft image of Pakistan particularly Karachi, which is the international hub of trade and industry.

A large number of local and foreign companies from different sectors are expected to display their products in the halls of KEC.