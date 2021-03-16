UrduPoint.com
Three Days Food And Music Festival Starts

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Three days Food and Music Festival starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with the Media Sniffers International (Pvt.) Ltd., and Eleven Production has organized a three days food and music festival titled "Islamabad Taste" here at Jinnah Convention Centre.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and the event has been organized by following SOPs for coronavirus.

In this signature food & music festival, 60 plus food stalls have been set up to provide different varieties of food tastes to the visitors.

Various government officials and other dignitaries would visit the festival while celebrities and singers including Abrar Ul Haq, Bilal Saeed, Mustafa Zahid and Amanat Ali would show musical performance in the event.

Sufi night Saien Zahoor, Tahseen Sakeena and Ghulam Abbas will also be performing in the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said that the festivals were an important source of generating business and economic activities and providing a festive environment to the visitors. He said that the whole nation had to pass through a difficult time due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and this festival was organized to boost economic activity besides providing a platform to the people to come out of tense environment and enjoy some happy moments at the festival.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that Pakistan has great potential to promote tourism and such events would contribute positively towards boosting multi-dimensional tourism, promoting soft image of Pakistan besides community building and socializing as people from all walks of life would visit the event.

ICCI President said that Covid-19 cases were again on the rise due to which the organizers had taken all precautionary measures for the safety of visitors.

However, he said that with the improvement in the coronavirus situation, ICCI would organize more events in the Federal capital to generate business and economic activities so that businesses could recover some losses which they has suffered due to lockdowns and restrictions triggered by Covid-19 pandemic.

He thanked the Media Sniffers International (Pvt.) Ltd and Eleven Production for collaborating with ICCI to organize this important event and hoped that they would also organize such events in cooperation with ICCI in future as well.

