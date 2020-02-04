Three Gas Stations in Syria Come Under Artillery Fire - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Three gas stations in the Syrian province of Homs were subjected to artillery shelling by militants, a fire started in two of them, Syria's state television reported Tuesday.

Ikhbariya reported that emergency services had managed to contain the fire at the Al Rayan station.

It said the shelling sound could be heard in the cities of Latakia and Homs.