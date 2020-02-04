UrduPoint.com
Three Gas Stations In Syria Come Under Artillery Fire - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

Three Gas Stations in Syria Come Under Artillery Fire - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Three gas stations in the Syrian province of Homs were subjected to artillery shelling by militants, a fire started in two of them, Syria's state television reported Tuesday.

Ikhbariya reported that emergency services had managed to contain the fire at the Al Rayan station.

It said the shelling sound could be heard in the cities of Latakia and Homs.

