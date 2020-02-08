Three held for packing fake mobil oil in faisalabad

The police have registered a case against three person on the charge of packing fake mobil oil here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The police have registered a case against three person on the charge of packing fake mobil oil here Saturday.

On a tip-off, a police team of Rail Bazaar police conducted raid in Daramanwali street and arrested three persons Usman Siddique, Bahadar Ali and Waqas on the charge of packing substandard mobil oil in branded company's canes. further investigations are in progress.