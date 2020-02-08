UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held For Packing Fake Mobil Oil In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:21 PM

Three held for packing fake mobil oil in faisalabad

The police have registered a case against three person on the charge of packing fake mobil oil here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The police have registered a case against three person on the charge of packing fake mobil oil here Saturday.

On a tip-off, a police team of Rail Bazaar police conducted raid in Daramanwali street and arrested three persons Usman Siddique, Bahadar Ali and Waqas on the charge of packing substandard mobil oil in branded company's canes. further investigations are in progress.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Company Oil Progress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

34 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.