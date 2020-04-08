Three Hospitalized After Gas Cylinder Explosion in Central Russia - Emergencies Ministry

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Three people were hospitalized after a residential building partially collapsed following a gas cylinder explosion in the Nizhny Novgorod Region in central Russia, the Emergencies Ministry's regional department said.

Earlier, the ministry said a gas cylinder had exploded in a two-story residential building in the village of Filinskoye in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Part of the building between the entrances collapsed. One person died. A criminal case has been opened.

"According to preliminary data, 7 people were affected, 1 of them died, 3 people were hospitalized to a medical institution, three were provided with medical assistance on the spot," the regional department said.