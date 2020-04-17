Three in 4 Americans Think Worst Yet to Come in Pandemic, Wary of Economy Restart - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Few Americans believe the coronavirus (COVID-19)-shuttered US economy is ready to reopen as new cases continue to mount, with nearly three quarters fearing the crisis will get worse before it gets better, according to a PEW Research Center Poll on Thursday.

"As the death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral, most Americans do not foresee a quick end to the crisis. In fact, 73 percent say that in thinking about the problems the country is facing from the coronavirus outbreak, the worst is still to come," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition, the US public - especially Democrats - strikes a decidedly cautious note when asked about calls to reopen the US economy voiced by Trump and many state governors, the release said.

Eighty-one percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say their greatest concern is that state governments will lift restrictions on public actively too quickly. In contrast, Republicans and Republican leaners are about evenly divided, with 51 percent worrying that states will act too quickly while 46 percent worry more that pandemic restrictions will not be eased quickly enough, the release added.

The poll also revealed widespread skepticism over the accuracy of President Donald Trump's statements on the pandemic, with 52 percent saying the president presents the situation as better than it really is while 8 percent saying he makes things worse than they really are, according to the release.