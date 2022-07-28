Three industrial units inaugurated in Dera Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Investment (SACM), Abdul Karim Tordher on Thursday inaugurated three industrial units in Dera Economic Zone, namely Ayat Ghee & cooking Oil Mills, Chasma Plastic and Packages and Makkah Chemicals DAP / Fertilizers.

These industrial projects worth Rs.400 million would generate more than 450 direct and 1000 indirect employment opportunities upon commercial production, said in a press release.

The 189 acres D.I. Khan Economic Zone caters for one of the most resource-rich regions of Pakistan that include districts from both KP and Punjab, such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and South Waziristan Agency.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak also visited D.I.Khan Economic Zone.

They laud the efforts of the Provincial government and KP-EZDMC for the steps taken for rapid industrialization in the province especially the region of Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.