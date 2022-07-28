UrduPoint.com

Three Industrial Units Inaugurated In Dera Economic Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Three industrial units inaugurated in Dera Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Investment (SACM), Abdul Karim Tordher on Thursday inaugurated three industrial units in Dera Economic Zone, namely Ayat Ghee & cooking Oil Mills, Chasma Plastic and Packages and Makkah Chemicals DAP / Fertilizers.

These industrial projects worth Rs.400 million would generate more than 450 direct and 1000 indirect employment opportunities upon commercial production, said in a press release.

The 189 acres D.I. Khan Economic Zone caters for one of the most resource-rich regions of Pakistan that include districts from both KP and Punjab, such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and South Waziristan Agency.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak also visited D.I.Khan Economic Zone.

They laud the efforts of the Provincial government and KP-EZDMC for the steps taken for rapid industrialization in the province especially the region of Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Oil Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Makkah Bhakkar Mianwali Lakki Marwat Tank South Waziristan Agency From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 minutes ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

29 minutes ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

43 minutes ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.