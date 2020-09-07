UrduPoint.com
Three-member Chinese Delegation Visits LCCI

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A three-member Chinese trade delegation headed by Gao Bao Jun visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & industry (LCCI) on Monday and met the Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed.

According to LCCI spokesperson, during the meeting matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Gao Bao Jun said that there were investment opportunities in Pakistan in telecom, energy and processed food sectors.

He said that there was a need to work on the potential in the field of clean drinking water in Pakistan.

He called for investment in the clean water sector.

The delegation also took round of the chamber and showed keen interest in LCCI 'One Window Smart Services' established to facilitate members.

The LCCI Vice President thanked the Chinese delegation for investing in the food sector in Pakistan and hoped that more Chinese companieswould invest in Pakistan.

Senior members of Lahore Chamber were also present on the occasion.

