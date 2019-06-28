UrduPoint.com
Fri 28th June 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) An aide to the chief of Russian pipeline operator Transneft said on Friday that three new suspects in the sprawling tainted oil probe could become witnesses.

Thirteen staffers at Transneft affiliates are suspected of pumping oil contaminated with organic chlorine into the western-bound Druzhba pipeline to hide the theft of clean oil.

"Employees of the Lopatino pipeline operations control station... were not arrested. They are suspects and will probably become witnesses. They have been banned from traveling," Igor Demin told Sputnik.

Transit through the pipeline was halted in April after contaminated oil was discovered. Pumping has since resumed, but pipes are still being unclogged. Transneft has said it will pay damages to importers.

