Three People Killed, Several Injured in 2 Gas Explosions in UAE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Three people were killed and several others were injured as a result of gas explosions in the UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai emirates, according to the state's media reports and the Abu Dhabi government office.

Earlier in the day, the UAE-based The National newspaper reported an explosion at a Dubai restaurant that occurred in the early hours of Monday in a four-story building. According to the newspaper, the blast resulted in one death and caused significant damage to the building's ground floor.

The fire was extinguished within 33 minutes and rescue teams evacuated the residents, the news outlet said.

Prior to that, another explosion took place on Monday on the Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street at a restaurant in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi with an unspecified number of people being injured.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Unfortunately, two victims lost their lives - one near the site of the incident, and a second passer-by who was hit by debris. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, God rest their souls," the media office of the Abu Dhabi government wrote on Twitter.

According to an investigation carried out by the local authorities, the Abu Dhabi incident was caused by the deformation of a gas container, the media office added.

Emergency teams linked to the Abu Dhabi police are conducting comprehensive check-ups of the damaged building and others in the area to ensure that there are no other injured victims, the office said.