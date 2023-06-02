UrduPoint.com

Three Prominent Turkish Bankers Juggle For Position As Central Bank Governor - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Three Prominent Turkish Bankers Juggle for Position as Central Bank Governor - Reports

Former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked to spearhead the country's crippling economy after his reelection, plans to replace the head of the central bank, with three prominent bankers considered as candidates at the moment, Turkish media reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked to spearhead the country's crippling economy after his reelection, plans to replace the head of the central bank, with three prominent bankers considered as candidates at the moment, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The candidates to replace Sahap Kavcioglu at the Turkish central bank's helm include Halkbank chief Osman Arslan, VakifBank chief Abdi Serdar Ustunsalih and Ziraat Bank chief Alpaslan Cakar, the Haber channel reported.

Turkish media describe Simsek as one of the most professional economists in the country, periodically reporting that he might take a seat in the new cabinet or become vice president in charge of the economic sector.

Simsek himself has not yet commented on the media reports, but he is known to have held talks with Erdogan.� In April, the Turkish leader said that interest rates would fall as long as he remains in power. After Erdogan's reelection the Turkish lira continued the years-long trend of dropping against the dollar and is currently trading at 20.75, according to the central bank's figures.

Erdogan secured victory in the second round of the presidential election on May 28.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Dollar Arslan Bank Lira Tayyip Erdogan April May Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

5 minutes ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

5 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

5 minutes ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

5 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.