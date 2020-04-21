UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Russians On Board Of Ship Seized By Pirates Off Benin's Coast - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:01 PM

Three Russians on Board of Ship Seized by Pirates Off Benin's Coast - Embassy

There are three Russians on board of the Tommi Ritscher container ship that is attacked by pirates while being anchored in Benin's port city of Cotonou, the Russian embassy in Benin and Togo told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) There are three Russians on board of the Tommi Ritscher container ship that is attacked by pirates while being anchored in Benin's port city of Cotonou, the Russian embassy in Benin and Togo told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The ship is in the port waters, as it was yesterday. There are three Russian citizens on board," the embassy said.

Local authorities have established dialogue with the pirates, the embassy added.

The container ship was boarded by pirates on April 19. Seven or eight crew members are held hostage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Cotonou Benin Togo April

Recent Stories

UAE Defence official, French Armed Forces Minister ..

4 minutes ago

‘I had killed Wasim Akram if he would have asked ..

4 minutes ago

Date of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Talks Remains U ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Saw Reports on Kim's Medical Treatmen ..

5 minutes ago

Finland Requests From Russia Access to Soviet Arch ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Likely to Increase Home Violence, Social ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.