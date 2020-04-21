There are three Russians on board of the Tommi Ritscher container ship that is attacked by pirates while being anchored in Benin's port city of Cotonou, the Russian embassy in Benin and Togo told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) There are three Russians on board of the Tommi Ritscher container ship that is attacked by pirates while being anchored in Benin's port city of Cotonou, the Russian embassy in Benin and Togo told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The ship is in the port waters, as it was yesterday. There are three Russian citizens on board," the embassy said.

Local authorities have established dialogue with the pirates, the embassy added.

The container ship was boarded by pirates on April 19. Seven or eight crew members are held hostage.