Three US LNG Exporters Get Export Authorization Through 2050 - Energy Dept.

Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The US government has extended for the next three decades the export authorization for liquefied natural gas produced by three local providers, the Department of Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) extended the terms of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorizations through 2050," the statement said.

The term extensions allow the Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass and the Corpus Christie export terminals in Louisiana and Texas, respectively, and the Sempra Energy's Port Arthur LNG project in Texas, to ship gas over the next 30 years to both free-trade and non-trade agreement countries.

US LNG exports averaged 5 billion cubic feet per day in 2019, or almost 65 percent more than in 2018. This year, low gas prices in Europe and Asia have affected the economic viability of US exports, with media reports indicating more than 70 cargoes were canceled in June and July, and another 40 disrupted in August.

