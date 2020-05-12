UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thyssenkrupp Losses Deepen On Virus Woes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

Thyssenkrupp losses deepen on virus woes

Struggling German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has sunk deeper into the red, figures showed Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic pummelled its industrial businesses

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Struggling German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has sunk deeper into the red, figures showed Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic pummelled its industrial businesses.

The steel-to-submarines group reported a net loss of 948 million euros ($1.02 billion) in its second quarter to March, compared with a 173-million-euro loss a year earlier.

The group said it was counting on a one-billion-euro credit line from Germany's state-owned public investment bank KfW and other lenders to help it through the crisis, as the coronavirus chokes off economic activity around the globe.

"The full impact of the crisis on our businesses is not yet foreseeable. But it is already clear that the economic disruptions will leave very deep marks," CEO Martina Merz said in a statement.

The group's car components division was especially badly hit, as efforts to contain the virus sapped demand in key market China and forced factories to shut down worldwide.

Plant closures and weaker demand also weighed on the group's other units, from construction materials to steel-making.

The blow comes as the once mighty Thyssenkrupp struggles to overcome years of crisis.

The group has embarked on a painful restructuring and cost-cutting drive that will lead to several thousand job cuts by 2026, around 3,000 of them in its Steel Europe unit.

The group's historic steel operations have long grappled with oversupply and fierce competition from China. But an effort to merge the Steel Europe unit with India's Tata Steel was blocked by European competition authorities last year.

Thyssenkrupp now hopes to turn the corner by selling its highly profitable elevators division, seen as the company's crown jewel, for 17.2 billion euros.

It plans to use the cash to shore up its other divisions, but Thyssenkrupp has already warned that the coronavirus fallout means the money will not go as far as previously thought.

"We will use the proceeds from the elevator transaction in the best possible way for the company. But it's already clear now that the coronavirus will significantly reduce our leeway," said Merz.

The elevator sale is expected to close by September, with the KfW credit line tiding the group over until then.

Thyssenkrupp is among a string of German companies to tap a massive government-backed rescue package designed to help Europe's top economy weather the pandemic.

Given the economic uncertainty, Thyssenkrupp has withdrawn its full-year outlook.

But the group said its third quarter to June results were likely to be even worse, warning that losses of "up to a good one billion euros cannot be ruled out".

fcz-mfp/bmm THYSSENKRUPP Tata Steel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Weather Europe China German Company Car Job Bank Germany Sale Lead Money March June September Market From Best Top Tata Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season

2 minutes ago

Five die in fire at Russian coronavirus hospital

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshid briefs Sena ..

2 minutes ago

China exempts more US goods from tariffs as virus ..

2 minutes ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration packages to 273 ..

14 minutes ago

Seven People Killed in Bomb Blast at Police Chief ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.