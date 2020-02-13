UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thyssenkrupp Profits Squeezed As Restructuring Drags On

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:06 PM

Thyssenkrupp profits squeezed as restructuring drags on

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday reported slumping operating profits in October-December while locked in a struggle to free itself from years of crisis

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday reported slumping operating profits in October-December while locked in a struggle to free itself from years of crisis.

The floundering steel division plunged into the red in the first quarter of its 2019-20 financial year, helping drag Thyssenkrupp's adjusted operating profit down 77 percent year-on-year to 50 million Euros ($54 million).

"Continuing weak sales on the world's biggest market China" also weighed on the group's car components division.

And the group-wide bottom line showed yet another net loss, although Thyssenkrupp also reported stable revenues and order intake only slightly down on late 2018.

"The latest figures are not great. But we are convinced that we are on the right track," chief executive Martina Merz said in a statement.

She reiterated that a decision is "imminent" on whether to sell off or float on the stock market the highly profitable elevators business, which bosses hope will provide a cash injection of up to 15 billion euros to pump into the weaker divisions.

Finnish competitor Kone is top of the list of potential buyers, and has said it bid 17 billion euros for the lifts unit.

Thyssenkrupp, whose products range from raw steel to submarines and construction materials, booked a net loss of 304 million euros in its 2018-19 full year.

Bosses said Thursday they hope to bring in operating profits around last year's level of 802 million euros in 2019-20, but said the bottom line would show a "significantly higher net loss" as costs for restructuring measures pile up.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China German Car 2018 Market From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price increases

8 minutes ago

Peshawar University bans use of “TikTok” at ca ..

16 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Accuses Ukraine of Pursuing Russ ..

5 minutes ago

Hamza aims to win U17, U19 titles of Asian, World ..

4 minutes ago

Annual sports competitions started in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Young laborer killed in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.