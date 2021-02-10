UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thyssenkrupp Sees 'signs Of Recovery' After Virus Hit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:46 PM

Thyssenkrupp sees 'signs of recovery' after virus hit

Troubled German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp said Wednesday it narrowed losses in the first quarter, buoyed by a "recovery" in demand for steel and car parts after the initial hit from the pandemic

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Troubled German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp said Wednesday it narrowed losses in the first quarter, buoyed by a "recovery" in demand for steel and car parts after the initial hit from the pandemic.

The Essen-based group, which is in the throes of a painful restructuring, posted a net loss of 141 million Euros ($171 million) between October and December, compared with a 449 million euro loss over the same period a year earlier.

The group made an adjusted operating profit of 78 million euros, reversing a loss of 185 million euros in its first quarter a year ago.

"We're noticing signs of an economic recovery and our measures are starting to bear fruit. But we're not out of the woods yet," CEO Martina Merz said in a statement.

The long-struggling conglomerate, which employs around 100,000 people, last year sold off its lucrative elevator business to fund a turnaround plan that will include 11,000 job cuts.

The coronavirus outbreak compounded Thyssenkrupp's woes, pushing it deep into the red in its 2019/2020 fiscal year as lockdown measures closed dealerships and disrupted production at factories around the world.

But the group said economic activity picked up in the final stretch of 2020 and it saw strong demand for car parts and industrial components used in wind energy, particularly in China and Germany.

Catch-up demand from the auto and construction sectors also boosted Thyssenkrupp's long-struggling Steel Europe unit, which has been battered by years of cheap Chinese competition.

Thyssenkrupp has repeatedly indicated that it is looking for a partner to shore up its steel operations. It has yet to formally respond to a takeover offer from Britain's Liberty Steel last October.

Looking ahead, Thyssenkrupp said it now expects a "significant improvement" in full-year adjusted operating earnings towards "almost break-even", after earlier forecasting a pre-tax loss in the mid three-digit million euros range.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Europe China German Car Job Germany Same Euro October December 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ITP launches online appointment system for license ..

1 minute ago

Railways resolves 9,000 complaints in last ten day ..

1 minute ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

1 minute ago

Philippines logs 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 114 mor ..

2 minutes ago

Oscar shortlists for nine categories released

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.